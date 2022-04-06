Israeli right-wing political leaders and organizations organized a protest rally in Jerusalem Wednesday evening, in the wake of a rising wave of terrorism and after the shock resignation of former Yamina MK and coalition whip Idit Silman earlier in the day.

The former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, former Shas chair Aryeh Deri, and the Heads of Council of Judea and Samaria were expected to attend.

Promotional posters for the protest warned that “Israel is bleeding,” and called for a restoration of confidence in contrast to the issues the organizers cited, “Construction freeze, the Palestinian takeover of open land on the way to the establishment of a Palestinian state that invites murderous terrorism.”

Organizers, which included several right-wing NGOs that focus on security-related issues and policy, offered to bus from across Israel.

