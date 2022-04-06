The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What will happen next with Israel's government? Four scenarios

With the resignation of MK Idit Silman from the coalition, there are now four possible scenarios of what will come next.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 10:18

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 10:23
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

With the resignation of MK Idit Silman from the coalition, there are now four possible scenarios of what will come next:

Domino effect

1. Another member of Knesset quits the coalition and helps the opposition – led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu – pass a bill to disperse the Knesset and take Israel to a new election.

In this event, immediately after the dispersion of the Knesset, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid would become prime minister until the formation of a new government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid speaks with MK Idit Silman (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid speaks with MK Idit Silman (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

For Silman, the ideal situation would be for another member of Yamina to break away from the party so that she can then – together with earlier Yamina rebel MK Amichai Chikli – form a new faction that would be able to merge with an existing party and run in a new election.

Gantz jumps ship

2. Before the Knesset dissolves, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz decides to join the opposition and become Israel’s prime minister. This scenario is likely for a few reasons. The first is that Gantz, who currently serves as defense minister, has been unhappy with the current government since its inception. He was particularly bothered by the fact that Bennett – with six seats and now five – became prime minister while he – Gantz – had eight seats.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference) Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference)

In addition, Gantz might prefer this option over the dispersion of the Knesset which would see Lapid become prime minister. Remember that the two politicians split when Gantz decided in 2020 to join Netanyahu’s last government which ultimately fell apart.

While Gantz has said that he learned the lesson from sitting with Netanyahu and that he would not make the same mistake again, he could argue that by joining Netanyahu he would not only be serving as prime minister but would also be preventing another election and further political instability.

A comeback for Netanyahu

3. Netanyahu manages somehow to form a government in the current Knesset or steps aside as chairman of the Likud – highly unlikely – and allows a different Likud MK to do so. More likely that he would prefer crowning Gantz than someone from his own party, something he could have done before Bennett became prime minister last June.

Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Limping to the finish line

4. The government – now a lame duck and unable to pass legislation – manages to survive until the beginning of 2023 when it needs to pass a new budget. The government would not be able to pass any laws but it might be the best scenario right now for Bennett.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by