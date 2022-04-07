The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
2 US personnel injured in rocket attack in northeast Syria

No group has taken responsibility for the rocket fire as of yet.

By TZVI JOFFRE, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 15:06

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 15:28
Rocket fired by Iran-backed groups towards base hosting US forces in northeastern Syria, January 5, 2022 (photo credit: Courtesy/Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve)
Rocket fired by Iran-backed groups towards base hosting US forces in northeastern Syria, January 5, 2022
(photo credit: Courtesy/Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve)

Two US personnel suffered minor injuries after a rocket attack on a base in eastern Syria, US officials told Reuters on Thursday. The US-led coalition in Syria had tweeted earlier about the two injuries, saying that they were caused in an indirect fire attack on the Green Village in northeast Syria that targeted the base on Wednesday night, but the tweet has since been deleted.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said one of the personnel had already been treated and released while the second was being checked for traumatic brain injury. The now-deleted tweet also stated this.

In 2020, dozens of US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iranian missile strikes targeted the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq in response to the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian-backed militias have targeted bases hosting US personnel in both Iraq and Syria. In some attacks in the past, the US has responded by targeting sites belonging to pro-Iranian militias.

Rocket fired by Iran-backed groups towards base hosting US forces in northeastern Syria, January 5, 2022 (credit: Courtesy/Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve) Rocket fired by Iran-backed groups towards base hosting US forces in northeastern Syria, January 5, 2022 (credit: Courtesy/Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve)

In January, coalition forces in the Green Village were targeted by eight rounds of indirect fire, according to US CENTCOM. The attack did not cause any casualties, but did cause damage. The US blamed Iran-backed militias for the attack and responded with six rounds of artillery towards the point of origin of the attack. The coalition had also conduced pre-emptive strikes against launch sites of rockets that posed an "imminent threat" near the Green Village hours before the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday night, three Katyusha rockets targeted an oil refinery in the Erbil governorate of northeastern Iraq on Wednesday evening, according to the Kurdistan Directorate General of Counter Terrorism. No injuries or damages were reported in the attack.



