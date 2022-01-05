US-led coalition blames Iran-backed groups for firing rockets at base

The US-led coalition operating in Syria and Iraq accused Iran-backed militias of firing a number of rockets towards a coalition base in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria on Wednesday morning.

No casualties were reported in the rocket attack.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, warned that "These inaccurate and indiscriminate indirect fire attacks pose a serious threat to innocent civilians because of their lack of discrimination," according to BBC reporter Nafiseh Kohnavard.

Brennan added the coalition reserves the right to defend itself and partner forces against any threat. "Our Coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our Coalition's shared mission to advise, assist and enable partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh."

According to local news source Deir Ezzor 24, one of the rockets fired towards the base hit a mosque nearby. The coalition reportedly responded to the attack by targeting the rocket launch sites with air strikes.

The rocket attack comes amid an uptick in attacks against US forces in Syria and Iraq in recent days.



سقوط صاروخ على معسكر النصر غربي بغداد ، حيث كان انطلاقه من حي الجهاد ، كما عثرت القوات الأمنية على منصة لاطلاق الصواريخ عليها صاروخ لم ينطلق عيار ٢٤٠ ملم، وتم تفكيكه وتسليمه الى مديرية الأدلة الجنائية ... pic.twitter.com/6Zk7aqOhGU January 5, 2022

On Tuesday night, rockets targeted the Al-Nasr camp near Baghdad International Airport, where advisers from the US-led international coalition are located.