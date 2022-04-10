Suspected terror attack thwarted near Gush Etzion

A Palestinian woman was shot in the leg in the town of Husan near Beitar Ilit after running toward IDF soldiers and ignoring their calls for her to halt, Israeli media sources reported on Sunday.

The woman was treated by medics and evacuated to a hospital.

