IDF shoots Tel Aviv terrorist's brothers in altercation in Jenin

Raad Hazem carried out a terror attack on Thursday, killing three and injuring a dozen.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 17:52

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 18:26
IDF soldiers enter Jenin to arrest suspects of involvement in the Bnei Brak terror attack. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF soldiers enter Jenin to arrest suspects of involvement in the Bnei Brak terror attack.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF shot two brothers of the Tel Aviv terrorist Raad Hazem in the industrial zone in Jenin on Sunday, according to Palestinian media. Neither was killed, and a chase in underway.

Hazem shot people on Dizengoff street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, killing three and injuring a dozen people before escaping. After a manhunt that lasted hours, security forces shot him while he evaded arrest and killed him. 

"You will see the victory soon… God, liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque from the occupiers,” said Hazem's father on Friday.

He told Palestinian media that "Israeli special forces are chasing after my son and wife and shooting their vehicle in Jenin" on Sunday after the clash with the IDF.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson Unit released more information about Hazem. 

Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in last night terror attack, April 8, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90) Israelis light candles at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in last night terror attack, April 8, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

According to the post, Hazem got into a conflict with other residents of Jenin over financial issues and was threatened with death before shooting at him.

After the shooting, Hazem bought a gun which he used to murder three men on Thursday.

This is a developing story.



