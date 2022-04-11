The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA officer admits to terror attack plan on Israeli settlement - report

The Palestinian officer was reportedly arrested by the Palestinian Authority, which distanced itself from the terrorist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 21:11

Updated: APRIL 11, 2022 22:09
Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the West Bank, June 26, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the West Bank, June 26, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

A Palestinian Authority (PA) security officer admitted to planning to carry out a terror attack on an Israeli West Bank settlement, KAN News reported on Monday evening.

The armed officer arrived at the Vered Yeriho settlement, near Jericho, on Sunday and shot a full cartridge of bullets in the air after an Israeli security officer refused to let him enter the settlement.

The Palestinian officer, who was reportedly arrested by the PA, admitted during interrogation that he planned to carry out an attack on Israelis living in the settlement. 

A source in the PA told KAN News the officer "does not represent" the Palestinian security establishment in the West Bank.

Israeli forces and the PA's security forces are engaged in longstanding security coordination in the West Bank. Earlier in April, a PA official in Ramallah told The Jerusalem Post they will not sever its ties with Israel or halt security coordination despite the latest wave of violence and tensions.

SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The reported planned attack comes amidst an ongoing wave of terrorism in Israel.

The latest attack came in the heart of Tel Aviv last week when a Palestinian terrorist shot three Israelis dead. Following a nine-hour manhunt, Israeli forces found and killed the terrorist, identified as 28-year-old Ra’ad Fathi Hazem from Jenin.

13 Israelis in total were killed in attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak in addition to Tel Aviv.



Tags Israel Palestinian Authority Settlements Terrorism West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by