PA officer admits to terror attack plan on Israeli settlement - report

A Palestinian Authority (PA) security officer admitted to planning to carry out a terror attack on an Israeli West Bank settlement, KAN News reported on Monday evening.

The armed officer arrived at the Vered Yeriho settlement, near Jericho, on Sunday and shot a full cartridge of bullets in the air after an Israeli security officer refused to let him enter the settlement.

The Palestinian officer, who was reportedly arrested by the PA, admitted during interrogation that he planned to carry out an attack on Israelis living in the settlement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A source in the PA told KAN News the officer "does not represent" the Palestinian security establishment in the West Bank.

Israeli forces and the PA's security forces are engaged in longstanding security coordination in the West Bank. Earlier in April, a PA official in Ramallah told The Jerusalem Post they will not sever its ties with Israel or halt security coordination despite the latest wave of violence and tensions.

SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The reported planned attack comes amidst an ongoing wave of terrorism in Israel.

The latest attack came in the heart of Tel Aviv last week when a Palestinian terrorist shot three Israelis dead. Following a nine-hour manhunt, Israeli forces found and killed the terrorist, identified as 28-year-old Ra’ad Fathi Hazem from Jenin.

13 Israelis in total were killed in attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak in addition to Tel Aviv.