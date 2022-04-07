Shooting reported on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv - initial report

A shooting attack targeted at least five locations on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, according to initial reports. Emergency services are headed to the scene.

At least five people have reportedly been injured, including at least one in critical condition.

Multiple injured in a shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Apirl 7, 2022 (credit: Udi Shaham)

The suspected attack comes after a series of deadly attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.

Security forces have been on high alert in recent weeks amid the wave of terror attacks and concerns of further attacks during the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Passover holiday.

This is a developing story.