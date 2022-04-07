The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shooting reported on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv - initial report

At least four people have reportedly been injured.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 21:10

Updated: APRIL 7, 2022 21:21
Scene of shooting attack in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022 (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Scene of shooting attack in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

A shooting attack targeted at least five locations on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, according to initial reports. Emergency services are headed to the scene.

At least five people have reportedly been injured, including at least one in critical condition.

Multiple injured in a shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Apirl 7, 2022 (credit: Udi Shaham)

The suspected attack comes after a series of deadly attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.

Security forces have been on high alert in recent weeks amid the wave of terror attacks and concerns of further attacks during the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Passover holiday.

This is a developing story.



