Attempted stabbing attack on police officer in Ashkelon

A man with a history of mental illness stabbed a police officer at a construction site before he was shot and killed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 05:36

Updated: APRIL 12, 2022 06:13
Emergency vehicles at the scene of a stabbing in Ashkelon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Emergency vehicles at the scene of a stabbing in Ashkelon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

A man stabbed a police officer at a construction site in Ashkelon on Tuesday morning while he conducted a security check on him, Ynet reported. The police officer was lightly injured and evacuated to Barzilai Hospital. The suspect was shot and killed by the officer.

The man, who reportedly had a history of mental illness, threatened a soldier with a BB gun and stole her weapon before he was shot and killed by Binyamin Brigade commander Colonel Eliav Elbaz, who was passing through an intersection at the time, according to the report.

The attacker, who was reportedly hospitalized in psychiatric institutions prior to the incident, was reportedly unable to operate the soldier's weapon, and he was shot while fleeing.



Tags Ashkelon stabbing stabbing attack
