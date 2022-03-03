The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Inna Vernikov: ‘Little Odessa’s Jewish Ukrainian council member

“On City Council, we are sending a strong message that New York City supports Ukraine.”

By HALEY COHEN
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 21:17
INNA VERNIKOV (photo credit: Inna Vernikov)
INNA VERNIKOV
(photo credit: Inna Vernikov)

NEW YORK – Inna Vernikov is an enigma in New York City’s sea of blue. A staunch supporter of Israel, the 37-year-old New York City Council member ran on promises to restore funding to the New York Police Department, and back merit-based education and school choice. 

The pro-Trump Republican, who opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has continued to make unique headlines less than three months after assuming office, as the sole Ukrainian-native on City Council, while tensions continue to mount in her homeland, as much of Europe’s second-largest country reels under a barrage of Russian rockets.

Vernikov, an immigration and divorce attorney, describes herself as a Ukrainian-born American Jew and was raised in Chernovitz under Soviet rule and came to New York in 1996, when she was 12 years old. She said that she became interested in politics while watching the scandal develop in the wake of the attack on the United States embassy in Benghazi.

Her decision to run for public office years later, stemmed from getting attacked on the Brooklyn Bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest while in her car and witnessing police officers being attacked, as well.

“On City Council, we are sending a strong message that New York City supports Ukraine,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “Together with the Jewish caucus, I have put in a resolution supporting Ukraine that I think will get a lot of support from City Council. I think it’s very important for civilians here to donate money for supplies and evacuations, that’s really all that we can do as regular civilians.”

STORES, PHARMACIES, social services and restaurants serve Russian-speaking immigrants on Brighton Beach Avenue, a popular commercial district that runs parallel to the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn. (credit: JULIA GERGELY/JTA) STORES, PHARMACIES, social services and restaurants serve Russian-speaking immigrants on Brighton Beach Avenue, a popular commercial district that runs parallel to the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn. (credit: JULIA GERGELY/JTA)

The US government’s response, Vernikov continued, has not been adequate. “They need to be keeping the pressure on, strong sanctions and to freeze oligarch assets of those associated with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. [US President Joe Biden] should have implemented sanctions a long time ago. We have weak leadership. If we had stronger leadership, we could have avoided this situation completely. The Biden administration is an embarrassment on the world stage right now. Putin sees us as weak; he was emboldened to act when he saw our pullout of Afghanistan over the summer. We have a sleeping president, literally.”

In regard to Israel’s government, which has voiced support of Ukraine but not criticism of Russia, Vernkiov said she is more understanding, “Israel is in a tough spot as one of the only countries that has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Knowing that Putin is a tyrant and dictator, I would say a terrorist at this time, there are a lot of Jews who were living very comfortably in Russia, not experiencing antisemitism.”

“It leaves Israel in a politically complicated place and Israel needs to tread lightly when it comes to making bold statements. At the same time, I applaud Israel for always being at the frontlines of humanitarian aid, that’s what Israel does best,” she said.

New York City is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest concentration in the US. The majority of Ukrainians reside in Manhattan’s East Village, an area known as the Ukrainian Village or Little Ukraine.

Vernikov represents southern Brooklyn neighborhoods, home to the largest numbers of Jewish Ukrainian immigrants, including Gravesend, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, and Brighton Beach, known to many as Little Odessa due to the large, yet tight-knit Ukrainian population. She noted that while many local Ukrainian families are fearful for their relatives, there seem to be mixed reactions across the board. Her own family is staying put in Chernovitz for now.

“In my district, the predominant culture is Jewish, not so much Ukrainian,” she said. “It’s important to remember that we have a complicated history with Ukraine. A lot of people have family who were killed in the Babyn Yar massacre. Most of the people in my district immigrated to the United States 30 plus years ago and their home is the United States of America, they don’t see Ukraine really as their homeland. It’s somewhere we escaped. It’s not to say that they don’t sympathize and empathize with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Most of my community stands with Ukraine and against Putin, but it’s complicated.”

The councilwoman recalled food rationing growing up under Soviet rule as a child and said Ukrainians don’t want to go back to that. She noted that the Jewish community in Ukraine has had a swift response to Russia’s invasion. Vernikov mentioned a former classmate, who is the director of Jewish life in Chernovitz, a city which so far has not faced the Russian advance. “He’s been very busy with resettling refugees from other cities,” Vernikov said.

“I also just finished speaking with one of the chief rabbis of Ukraine [Rabbi Yaakov Bleich],” she continued. “He is right now spearheading an operation to transport families, Jewish and non-Jewish, from Kyiv to other cities within Ukraine that aren’t being bombed, giving them shelter and medical supplies.” 

She also spoke of a former neighbor’s husband who voluntarily joined the Ukrainian army. “A lot of American Ukrainians would like to return to their homeland to fight, but it’s not possible as of right now,” she said.

Vernikov expressed that her ambitions remain closer to City Council. “I want to make sure that my city and district are clean and safe for all of the people I represent, those are my political aspirations.”



Tags Russia ukraine new york city Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by