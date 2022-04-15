The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Suspected terror attack: 47-year-old man stabbed in Haifa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2022 14:00

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in Haifa on Friday morning by a 15-year-old girl, Israel Police announced. 

The man is in light-to-moderate condition. 

Initial police investigations suspect that it was nationally motivated. 

This is a developing story. 

Iran's IRGC says it seizes tanker with smuggled fuel in Gulf
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 02:04 PM
Russia blocks The Moscow Times website
By REUTERS
04/15/2022 01:36 PM
Passover: Two arrested for trying to sacrifice lamb on Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 01:09 PM
Toddler swallows poisonous cleaning supply in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 10:41 AM
Efforts abound from leaders to remove IRGC from US terrorist list
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 10:29 AM
Palestinian dies of wounds after clashes with IDF in Jenin, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 05:46 AM
Health Ministry warns lactose intolerant people not to buy honey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2022 01:01 AM
Police searching for suspect who was carrying knife in Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2022 08:35 PM
ICC will keep asking Russia to engage with Ukraine war crimes probe
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 07:50 PM
Biden says US deciding on sending envoy to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 07:21 PM
VP Harris wishes President Herzog Happy Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2022 06:31 PM
UK sanctions Chelsea Football Club director Tenenbaum
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 06:15 PM
Michve Alon Olot commander to represent IDF on Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2022 03:42 PM
Boat capsizes in Nigeria, kills 29
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 02:24 AM
US congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on election
By REUTERS
04/14/2022 12:20 AM
