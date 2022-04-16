Morocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque

Morocco condemned on Saturday the Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem saying the escalation undermines peace efforts.

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

"This blatant attack and systematic provocation during the holy month of Ramdan....will stoke hatred and extremism and undermine chances to revive the peace process in the region," Morocco's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Morocco, whose king chairs the Al Quds Committee at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), resumed diplomatic ties with Israel in December 2020.