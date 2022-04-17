Arab rioters threw stones at three Egged buses that were en route to the Western Wall on Sunday morning, Hebrew media reported.

The attacked buses, with windows smashed, continued their journey until they could stop at a safe place.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The attack took place near Lion's Gate, whilst tensions are still high between other rioters and police at the Temple Mount.

נוסעים על רצפת האוטובוס בזמן יידוי האבנים הבוקר, בדרך לכותל המערבי pic.twitter.com/MhlRFBhReR — אבי גדלוביץ' (@avigad27) April 17, 2022

Five passengers were injured and were provided medical treatment by MDA staff, and were then evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Police have so far arrested two suspects.