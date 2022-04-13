The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Smotrich: Members of government should be banned from attending synagogue

Bennett: Leftists love the country not a millimeter less than me

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 11:11

Updated: APRIL 13, 2022 11:14
MK Bezalel Smotrich attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other coalition members on Wednesday morning, saying that "whoever is a partner in this government should not be allowed to enter a synagogue. That's the most legitimate thing in the world to do."

He made the comments in an interview with Kan radio, stating that members of the governing coalition should be denied entry to synagogues across Israel.

Smotrich, who serves as chairman of the right-wing Religious Zionist Party added that "whoever lied, cheated, stole votes, joined the far-left that harms anything holy, whoever sold our country to the Islamic Movement and is now going to do the same to terrorists on the Joint List party - is definitely not worthy. I think people who turned their backs on the public should feel unwanted in public."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Smotrich in return during a government conference asking "will a Jew boycott another Jew in a synagogue?"

"Thats what destroyed our state 2,000 years ago," he continued, speaking of the destruction of the Second Temple.

"We have rightly forgotten that we have a nation, a good nation, a positive nation, a nation that volunteers and assists," Bennett said.

He added that "leftists love the country not a millimeter less than me. I don't have a monopoly on the love of the Land of Israel, just as there is no monopoly on the love of mankind or the love of peace," said Bennett. "It is very beautiful to say 'we all love each other - but we will not sit with them'".

"I am a right-wing man and there are left-wing people in the government, we have completely different opinions. But you know what I found out? People with very different opinions also love the State of Israel and this country."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also responded Wednesday morning to Smotrich's harsh interview, taking to her Facebook page and writing: "As a non-religious woman, I usually go to the synagogue that I went to as a child with my father, on holidays and other occasions. I always felt that I was received warmly there. I feel that every Jew has a place to come and pray.

"Bezalel, who apparently forgot the words of our sages regarding the fact that anyone who humiliates his friend in public 'is likened to shedding blood.' He thinks that the worshipers should expel me from the synagogue," Shaked continued.

"Bezalel will not make me stop going to synagogue and during this holiday, with God's help, I will come to pray. "



Tags Naftali Bennett israeli politics ayelet shaked religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich
