Vladimir Putin: Economic sanctions hurt West more than Russia

Russian inflation, economy "stabilizing" • Bulgarian embassy staff expelled from Moscow

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 15:39

Updated: APRIL 18, 2022 15:54
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's oil and gas industry with representatives of Russian energy companies and officials via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's oil and gas industry with representatives of Russian energy companies and officials via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Western countries had scored an own goal by imposing sanctions against Russia over Ukraine which he said had led to a "deterioration of the economy in the West."

Speaking on the state of Russia's domestic economy, Putin said that inflation was stabilizing and that retail demand in the country had normalized.

Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a "special military operation."

Russia should use its budget to support the economy and liquidity in conditions of contracting lending activity even though the central bank's rate cuts will make lending cheaper, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Speaking to top government officials by a video link, said Russia should speed up the process of using national currencies in foreign trade under the new conditions.

A picture illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Russian Ruble banknotes in Sarajevo, March 9, 2015 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO) A picture illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Russian Ruble banknotes in Sarajevo, March 9, 2015 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared some employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow "personae non grata" in retaliation for Sofia's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats in March.

The move was announced in a brief statement that did not say how many Bulgarians were being told to leave.



Tags United States Russia sanctions Vladimir Putin bulgaria economy NATO Ukraine-Russia War
