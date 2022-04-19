The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel's Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 13:13

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, after Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque last week, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when the call would take place.

On Sunday, Erdogan said he told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque and threats to its "status or spirit."

Four preschool teachers arrested on suspicion of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 02:26 PM
Clashes erupt in Nablus - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 01:30 PM
Police charge man following incident near London's Downing Street
By REUTERS
04/19/2022 12:50 PM
Lapid to return from vacation early due Temple Mount tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 12:32 PM
Israeli police refuse permission for flag march in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:37 AM
UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:36 AM
COVID-19 Israel: 4,283 new cases, 216 in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 09:44 AM
Israeli astronaut Eitan Stibbe's return delayed due to weather
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 08:58 AM
Rocks thrown at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 08:18 AM
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 08:24 PM
UN Security Council to discuss Temple Mount clashes - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 07:29 PM
US Army chief tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 06:36 PM
Smotrich requests urgent meeting to vote on dissolving Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 06:27 PM
Russia and Algeria leaders agree to continue coordination at OPEC+
By REUTERS
04/18/2022 06:07 PM
Putin discusses Ukraine, West Bank with PA's Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2022 03:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by