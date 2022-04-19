Some 79 Palestinians were injured in clashes with IDF forces in the West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian media reported, citing the Red Crescent.

The clashes erupted as the Israeli forces were securing Israeli right-wing activists marching to the Homesh outpost.

