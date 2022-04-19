Emirati airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has canceled its participation in Israel's Independence Day flyover this year due to the violent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters on Temple Mount, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The UAE informed Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek of the decision to withdraw its aircrafts from the flyover when Hayek was summoned on Tuesday over police actions against Palestinian rioters in Jerusalem.

The Israel Air Line Pilots Association originally announced the Emirati planes' participation in the flyover, dubbed the Peace Fly-by 2022, on Sunday.