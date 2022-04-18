A rally to support "Palestinian resistance" is set to be held by Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement NGOs at the Israeli consulate in New York City on Wednesday, as Arab rioters continue to clash with Israeli police on the Temple Mount.

Support for "Palestinian resistance"

The Wednesday protest is entitled an "emergency rally to support Palestinian resistance and liberation by any means necessary." Organizers also noted on social media advertisement for Wednesday's rally that "Zionism has no place in Palestine and it must be eradicated to achieve full liberation."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Within Our Lifetime✊ (@wolpalestine)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"A rally to support 'resistance' by 'any means necessary' is an open call to violence in the streets of New York City," warned Israeli writer Emily Schrader. She called on the New York Police Department to shut down the event before it ended in "bloodshed against the local Jewish community."

Calling to free arrested Temple Mount rioters

"Join us to demand an end to the ongoing Nakba and escalation of Zionist colonial violence at al-Aqsa and all of Palestine and declare your support for the heroic Palestinian resistance defending Palestinian people and land, and their right to resist until liberation and return, by any means necessary," wrote protest organizers Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM).

The organizers decried Israeli security forces' operations to quell riots on the Temple Mount, claiming that "hundreds of Palestinians continue to be attacked, shot at, beaten, and prevented from worshipping by Zionist occupation forces. Christians and Muslims alike are risking their lives just to be able to worship."

Both WOL and PYM have shared a large amount of social media content glorifying the actions of what PYM called "the protectors of al-Aqsa." Police have clashed with Arab rioters since Friday when the rioters gathered stones and other objects to throw down at Jewish worshippers and security forces. Rioters have continued to physically assault and stone Jewish worshippers, and police have made multiple forays onto the Temple Mount to make arrests and disrupt violent gatherings.

On Sunday, WOL shared a photo of some suspects after they had been arrested, claiming that "nearly 500 Palestinians who have been arrested since Friday while attempting to pray at al-Aqsa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Within Our Lifetime✊ (@wolpalestine)

PYM praised the efforts of the rioters, and said they "honor their resistance." The group also organized a separate rally on Monday at the Israeli consulate in Montreal, tweeting calling to go "all out for al-Aqsa," and demanding "Hands off al-Aqsa" in promotional content.

‼️MONTREAL: ALL OUT FOR AL-AQSA‼️Location: Zionist Consulate, 1 Westmount Square #650⁰Time/Date: Monday, April 18th @ 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/tBPNoSdCvM — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) April 17, 2022

Besides WOL and PYM, Decolonize This Place, Existence is Resistance and Samidoun are also involved with the rally.

The Wednesday protest is part of the "10 Days of Struggle for Palestinian Prisoners’ Liberation" campaign led by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which began on the annual Palestinian Prisoner's Day on April 17. The campaign calls for participating activists and groups to organize rallies for Palestinian prisoners. The prisoners championed by Samidoun are often terrorists or connected to terrorist organizations. Samidoun itself is designated by Israel as an affiliate of the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

"Globalize the Intifada"

WOL, led by Nerdeen Kiswani, recently held a protest in front of the Friends of the IDF offices on March 30. Protestors chanted to "globalize the Intifada," and "There is only one solution, Intifada, revolution."

Both the rallies and the clashes followed a wave of high-profile Palestinian terrorist attacks that left over a dozen killed and dozens more wounded. The terrorist attacks have been met by Israeli forces with increased security. The tension has been compounded a Passover and Ramadan has progressed, both of which are often periods of increased Palestinian terrorist activity.