Taiwan is part of China, Beijing tells US

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 16:13

Taiwan is a part of China and no one can change that, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday during a rare phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to a statement from Beijing.

"If the Taiwan issue were not handled properly, it would have a damaging impact on Sino-US relations," Wei added, according to a statement published by the defense ministry.

Plan to shorten medical internship deemed non-applicable by court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 02:03 PM
Some 20,000 participate in second Birkat Kohanim prayer at Western Wall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 01:31 PM
Operation Break the Wave: 5 arrested in West Bank for terror activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 09:15 AM
US, Panama sign bilateral agreement on migration cooperation - Blinken
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 04:10 AM
US, Japan, Australia,New Zealand concerned by Solomon Islands-China pact
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 03:08 AM
IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state reg.
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 02:41 AM
Biden to announce another large military aid package for Ukraine, source
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 12:09 AM
Biden, asked if he would visit Kyiv, says he does not know
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 12:05 AM
Israeli arrested for murder, abuse of minor died in custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 10:45 PM
Canada to send heavy artillery to Ukraine - PM Trudeau
By REUTERS
04/19/2022 10:29 PM
Anti-vaxxers who hurled abuse at Alroy-Preis given restraining orders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 07:50 PM
Lapid: Israel won't accept support for Palestinian violence in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 05:59 PM
Palestinians hurt in clashes with IDF forces securing Homesh march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 05:35 PM
Israeli robbed, tied up and murdered in Netherlands - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 03:51 PM
Clashes erupt in Nablus - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2022 01:30 PM
