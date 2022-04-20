The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran claims it caught 3 Mossad spies in southeast of country

The three were involved in "disseminating classified information and documents."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 21:54

Updated: APRIL 20, 2022 22:32
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Iranian intelligence claimed that it caught three Mossad spies in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran near the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

The three were involved in "disseminating classified information and documents," according to the report.

According to Iranian news agency IRNA, more details about the case will be released at a later date.

Clashes with smugglers and militants in the province are common.

In March, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry in West Azerbaijan claimed that it caught an Israeli spy network in Iran, according to IRNA.

Mossad seal (credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons) Mossad seal (credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)

The ministry claimed that the spy network was trying to carry out acts of sabotage inside Iran by hiring locals. The ministry added that "those who threaten the security of the people and society must either die, be injured or surrender to the law," according to IRNA.

In July of last year, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that it had arrested a network of Mossad agents and seized a heavy shipment of weapons and ammunition after they entered Iran through its western border, according to Fars News Agency.



