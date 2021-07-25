4 IRGC soldiers killed by 'outlaws' in southern Iran

The background of the incident remained unclear as of Saturday night, although the reports added that additional information would be released later.

Khash is located in the Sistan-Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Clashes with smugglers and militants in the province are common. In April, the IRGC announced that it dismantled a "terrorist" cell in the area and killed three of its members. In February, protests broke out after fuel smugglers were killed in clashes with IRGC forces.