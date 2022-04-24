Germany's Bundestag head to join Knesset's Holocaust memorials

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas will take part in events marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Knesset this week.

Bas was invited by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, who tearfully addressed the Bundestag on the day when the Holocaust is commemorated in Europe

It will be the first time a senior German official participated in the Knesset's Holocaust memorial events.