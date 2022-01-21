Knesset Speaker to address Bundestag on Holocaust Memorial Day

Mickey Levy will become the first Knesset speaker ever to address the Bundestag when he travels to Berlin to take part in Thursday's events marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday's anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Levy was invited by his German counterpart, MP Bärbel Bas, the president of the Bundestag, to address the parliament, which Levy will purposely do in Hebrew.

He will attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference in which the Nazis decided on the "Final Solution to the Jewish question" in which the Jews of German-occupied Europe were deported to occupied Poland and murdered. Levy will represent Israel at a memorial ceremony at the Wannsee villa.

On the trip, Levy will also meet with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, new chancellor Olaf Scholz and new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Levy will be the first senior Israeli figure to meet with Scholz since he replaced Angela Merkel on December 8.

Levy's wife Nurit and Likud MK David Bitan will accompany him on the visit. The delegation will visit synagogues and other Jewish institutions and meet with representatives of the Jewish community.

A PORTRAIT of Reinhard Heydrich is displayed as part of the exhibition at The House of the Wannsee Conference in Berlin. (credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)

The official visit is being coordinated by Israeli ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, in one of his final duties before his term ends after five years. He and his wife Laura will return to Israel on March 31, the day after Jeremy’s 67 birthday, which is the mandatory retirement age for civil servants.

"The speaker of the Knesset's visit to Berlin before the Bundestag and the entire German leadership is an important testament to the strength of Holocaust remembrance and the unique bilateral relationship," Issacharoff said.

Issacharoff will be replaced by former ambassador to the United Nations Ron Prosor, the head of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at Reichman University's Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy, who was appointed to the post on December 29.

Levy's foreign press spokesman Arnon Spiegel, who speaks fluent German, has also played a key role in planning the visit.