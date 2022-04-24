Israeli sets fire to Haifa synagogue, plans to 'kill all rabbis'

A Haifa resident was arrested on Sunday morning for setting fire to and vandalizing a synagogue in the city, Israel Police said.

The 44-year-old man was caught by police officers while setting a tallit (prayer shawl) and holy scriptures ablaze in the synagogue.

The Haifa man also threatened to "kill all the rabbis" when he comes back to "burn the synagogue down," according to police.

The suspect is under interrogation by police and will request an extension to his arrest in the Haifa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH a police car in Lod that was torched along with shops and other property by Arab residents rioting in the city last Wednesday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The alleged hate crime committed in the biggest mixed city in Israel comes amid an increase in tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians, mostly focused on Jerusalem's Temple Mount and al-Aqsa Mosque.

While Israel has yet to see an increase of violence in its mixed cities in this current round of riots and rockets launched from Gaza, riots in mixed cities such as Lod, Acre and Jaffa were prominent during last May's Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Police even imposed a curfew on Lod at the time due to a number of severe Arab riots during which they reportedly threw petrol bombs and stones toward Jewish residents.

Rioters also set fire to dozens of cars in the city, stones and firebombs were thrown, shop windows smashed, and trees uprooted.