Border Police officers diverted to Lod amid violent protests

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana pronounced Lod to be under special civilian emergency on Tuesday night, after Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the diversion of Border Police officers to the city to serve as backup to authorities attempting to control violent protesters.

"We will do everything we can to restore order and security to Lod and to the whole country," Ohana tweeted.

In Lod, a synagogue was set on fire, as well as numerous cars belonging to Jewish residents. Additionally, firefighters successfully put out a massive fire in a tire shop, and are in the process of putting out a fire in a residential building. The city has been under constant street attacks all day from protesters.

A 33-year-old Lod resident and father of three named Musa Malakh Hassuna was shot dead on Monday night on Hahashmonaim Street in the city of Lod, near a large protest by Arab-Israelis demonstrating in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem and Gaza, as violent riots swept the country, Israel Police reported.

Violence continued on Tuesday night following the funeral of Hasuna, with rioters clashing with riot police, throwing rocks and rubble and once again setting fires. Two more people were moderately injured in the incident, including a 20-year-old man.

"People's lives are being threatened," said Lod Mayor Yair Revivo in an appeal to Netanyahu and Gantz.

Gantz later said that he had spoken with Revivo, updating him that Lod will be secured with backup forces immediately. "We've gotten to a place where we have to treat criminals harshly, cool things down and maintain social order," Gantz said. "People might die tonight if the government doesn't put Lod into a lockdown within the next hour," he warned. The Lod Municipality has helped to evacuate residents who felt that their safety and security were too much at risk, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of Arab residents protested in Lod on Monday night, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails around while marching toward the Jewish neighborhood of Ramat Eskhol.

Israel police in Ramle Lod reported that 16 protesters were arrested on Monday evening during riots in which around 200 Arab youth arrived to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem. Many were seen throwing stones and bottles and launching fireworks at police and buildings, while also burning trash cans and tires.

During the course of events, the Maoz yeshiva in the mixed Jewish-Arab Ramat Eshkol neighborhood was firebombed , causing massive damage to one classroom and lesser damage to another, as well as superficial damage to the facade of the building.

"The danger that Lod faces, and the damage that it can do, is harsher than hundreds of rockets being hurled towards Israel," Revivo concluded.

Idan Zonshine and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed security forces to respond harshly to those who violently protest and threaten public security.Gantz also indicated that he will provide all the necessary means to security forces in order to restore calm, including the power enforce a lockdown.