The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border Police officers diverted to Lod amid violent protests

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the allocation of Border Police officers to Lod where street violence and clashes with police continue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 12, 2021 01:02
A rocket fired from Gaza strikes a bus in Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, May 11, 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
A rocket fired from Gaza strikes a bus in Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, May 11, 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana pronounced Lod to be under special civilian emergency on Tuesday night, after Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the diversion of Border Police officers to the city to serve as backup to authorities attempting to control violent protesters. 
"We will do everything we can to restore order and security to Lod and to the whole country," Ohana tweeted. 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed security forces to respond harshly to those who violently protest and threaten public security.   
Gantz also indicated that he will provide all the necessary means to security forces in order to restore calm, including the power enforce a lockdown. 
The city has been under constant street attacks all day from protesters. 
In Lod, a synagogue was set on fire, as well as numerous cars belonging to Jewish residents. 
Additionally, firefighters successfully put out a massive fire in a tire shop, and are in the process of putting out a fire in a residential building. 
A 33-year-old Lod resident and father of three named Musa Malakh Hassuna was shot dead on Monday night on Hahashmonaim Street in the city of Lod, near a large protest by Arab-Israelis demonstrating in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem and Gaza, as violent riots swept the country, Israel Police reported.
Two more people were moderately injured in the incident, including a 20-year-old man. 
Violence continued on Tuesday night following the funeral of Hasuna, with rioters clashing with riot police, throwing rocks and rubble and once again setting fires.
"People's lives are being threatened," said Lod Mayor Yair Revivo in an appeal to Netanyahu and Gantz.
"People might die tonight if the government doesn't put Lod into a lockdown within the next hour," he warned. The Lod Municipality has helped to evacuate residents who felt that their safety and security were too much at risk, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported on Tuesday night. 
Gantz later said that he had spoken with Revivo, updating him that Lod will be secured with backup forces immediately. 
"We've gotten to a place where we have to treat criminals harshly, cool things down and maintain social order," Gantz said. 
Hundreds of Arab residents protested in Lod on Monday night, throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails around while marching toward the Jewish neighborhood of Ramat Eskhol. 
Israel police in Ramle Lod reported that 16 protesters were arrested on Monday evening during riots in which around 200 Arab youth arrived to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem. Many were seen throwing stones and bottles and launching fireworks at police and buildings, while also burning trash cans and tires. 
During the course of events, the Maoz yeshiva in the mixed Jewish-Arab Ramat Eshkol neighborhood was firebombed, causing massive damage to one classroom and lesser damage to another, as well as superficial damage to the facade of the building. 
"The danger that Lod faces, and the damage that it can do, is harsher than hundreds of rockets being hurled towards Israel," Revivo concluded. 
Idan Zonshine and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report. 


Tags Israel Palestinians protests violence lod
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by