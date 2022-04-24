The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden accepts Israeli PM's invitation to visit Israel

Biden intends to make the trip in the coming months

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 20:02

Updated: APRIL 24, 2022 20:40
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House, in August. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel and intends to make the trip in the coming months, Bennett's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem," the statement said, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, raising concern of a repeat of last year's war between Israel and the Hamas Islamists ruling Gaza.

According to the statement, Biden accepted Bennett's invitation to come to Israel "and informed him that he intends to visit ... in the coming months."

This is a developing story.



