The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rocket fired from Lebanon into Israel

This comes after several rockets were fired last week from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 00:37

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 01:15
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A rocket was fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel, near the town of Shlomi, on Sunday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The rocket fell in an open area and no rocket siren was activated.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar reported that the rocket was fired from between al-Ma'aliyah and Qlaileh in southern Lebanon, south of Tyre.

The rocket fire from Lebanon comes after several rockets were fired last week from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel amid tensions at al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount.

Last year, rockets were fired from Lebanon during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, again in July and again in August.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

After the rocket fire in July, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that Israel would not tolerate rocket fire from Lebanon.

“I say this sharply and clearly: We will not allow harm to Israel’s sovereignty and security,” said Bennett. “Whoever tries to harm us will pay a painful price.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi stated at the time that “We will respond in an overt or covert way, or both together, to all violations of our sovereignty from Lebanon – whoever it is."

The IDF believes that Palestinian militants fired the rockets in May and July and August. After the IDF's response to the rocket fire in August, Hezbollah fired nearly 20 rockets into northern Israel.



Tags Lebanon rockets lebanon rockets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by