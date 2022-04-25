Rocket fired from Lebanon into Israel

A rocket was fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel, near the town of Shlomi, on Sunday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The rocket fell in an open area and no rocket siren was activated.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar reported that the rocket was fired from between al-Ma'aliyah and Qlaileh in southern Lebanon, south of Tyre.

The rocket fire from Lebanon comes after several rockets were fired last week from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel amid tensions at al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount.

Last year, rockets were fired from Lebanon during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, again in July and again in August.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

After the rocket fire in July, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that Israel would not tolerate rocket fire from Lebanon.

“I say this sharply and clearly: We will not allow harm to Israel’s sovereignty and security,” said Bennett. “Whoever tries to harm us will pay a painful price.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi stated at the time that “We will respond in an overt or covert way, or both together, to all violations of our sovereignty from Lebanon – whoever it is."

The IDF believes that Palestinian militants fired the rockets in May and July and August. After the IDF's response to the rocket fire in August, Hezbollah fired nearly 20 rockets into northern Israel.