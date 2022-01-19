Rocket launched from Lebanon towards Israel - report

Unknown individuals in Lebanon launched a rocket towards Israel on Wednesday night, according to Lebanese media.

Army Radio reported that there was no indication that there had in fact been a rocket launch.

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021.

Other Lebanese outlets reported that an explosion was heard in the area from which the rocket was reportedly launched but that the source was unknown.



Over the last few months, Gaza fired multiple rockets towards Israel, claiming that they were mistakes and blaming other elements such as the weather.

The last time this happened was at the beginning of January when two rockets were launched by Hamas . It was claimed that they were launched by lightning strikes. The rockets fell into the coast off Israeli's center, and no one was hurt.

Before that, two rockets were fired over within a week of each other, and Hamas once again claimed that extreme weather was the cause

The last time rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Israel was in August. Hezbollah fired 20 rockets into Israel, 10 of which were intercepted and six fell inside Lebanon.

Lebanon is currently undergoing a severe period of instability amid a massive economic crisis, a severe fuel shortage and tensions in the political sector.