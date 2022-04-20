The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett blocks flag march, Ben-Gvir in Arab Quarter

A number of right-wing activist organizations planned to hold a flag march through the Arab Quarter.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 15:40
Itamar Ben-Gvir waves a flag at the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Itamar Ben-Gvir waves a flag at the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered a ban on a planned march through the Arab Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City with Israeli flags planned for Wednesday, as well as Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the Damascus Gate..

"I have no intention to allow petty politics to endanger human lives. I won't allow Ben-Gvir's political provocation to endanger IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers," Bennett said of the far-right lawmaker.

The decision came at the recommendation of Minister for Public Security Omer Bar-Lev, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the police.

"The annual flag march will take place on its regular date, Jerusalem Day," Bennett promised.

The prime minister said that Israeli soldiers and police officers must "continue to focus on protecting the citizens of Israel and determinedly flighting Palestinian terror."

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at a rally on November 2, 2021 at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at a rally on November 2, 2021 at Habima Square in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)


