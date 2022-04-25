Three cases of new COVID-19 variant found in people returning to Israel

A new COVID-19 variant was found in three PCR tests from Ben Gurion Airport of travelers returning to Israel, the Health Ministry reported.

The variant is the BA4 variant that has been spreading through South Africa, and the three cases in Israel came from passengers returning from South Africa, Singapore and Italy.

The Health Ministry said there is currently no further information regarding the variant but that it is keeping an eye on it.

BA4 has been spreading rapidly through South Africa, causing a rise on mortality.

Israel dropped its mask mandate this week, but if this new variant proves to be problematic, masks may go back to being mandatory.

There was also talk of stopping PCR tests at Ben Gurion on passengers incoming to Israel, but this new discovery could cause the government to rethink eliminating them.