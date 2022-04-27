Rabbi arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing women

A Jerusalem rabbi in his 50s was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing women, the Israel Police Spokesperson Unit reported.

The arrest was made at the end of an undercover investigation which became public with the arrest of the rabbi as well as two other suspects, although his name has not yet been publicized.

The investigation revealed that the victims were formerly secular and going through a process of moving closer to religion with his help.