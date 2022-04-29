Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack against Shi'ite Muslims in Afghanistan that killed nine people on Thursday, according to the group's telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, an official said bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shi'ite Muslims in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, killing at least nine people.

