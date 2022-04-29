The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack that killed nine in Afghanistan

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 03:00

Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack against Shi'ite Muslims in Afghanistan that killed nine people on Thursday, according to the group's telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, an official said bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shi'ite Muslims in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, killing at least nine people.

Users reporting glitches on WhatsApp and Facebook
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2022 12:07 AM
Israel radio station hacked - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 11:50 PM
Man shot in Lod - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 11:26 PM
IDF arrests shepherd who crossed Israeli border from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 06:21 PM
Diaspora Affairs Min. says was never invited to March of the Living
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 02:25 PM
Anti-vaxxer attackers of Alroy-Preis served 6-month restraining order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 02:16 PM
IDF military court charges soldier with reckless killing of Granot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 01:31 PM
Former US Marine Reed lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 12:14 PM
Russia fines Google, Twitter each 3 million for not deleting content
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 11:20 AM
IAF Lt.-Col. accused of sexual harassment - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 10:46 AM
Health Ministry freezes Strauss quality seal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 09:32 AM
Night of Muslim prayer at Temple Mount passes peacefully
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:59 AM
Shin Bet head and Mahmoud Abbas met over the weekend - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:32 AM
Turkey's Erdogan to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 07:18 AM
Stun grenade thrown at house in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2022 07:15 AM
