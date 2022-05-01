Bennett: Proud Hamas wants gov't toppled

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed satisfaction on Sunday with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's criticism of his government.

Sinwar slammed Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday for remaining part of the coalition after police violence on the Temple Mount. He called Ra'am remaining in the coalition "an unforgivable crime."

Bennett said he was not surprised that Sinwar does not like an Israeli government that improves the lives of Israeli Arab citizens, advances coexistence, and does not give Hamas suitcases of dollars as its predecessors did.

"This is an important point when the masks come off and it is clear who wants what," Bennett said. "The fact that Hamas wants to topple our government says everything. We cannot let Hamas win."