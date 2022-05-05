The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky has Independence Day call with Bennett about 'scandalous' Russian remarks

As Israel celebrates 74th Independence Day, Zelensky said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had outraged the world

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 5, 2022 00:59

Updated: MAY 5, 2022 01:34
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the "scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks" by Russia's foreign minister about Hitler.

The call came as Israel celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

In an early morning video address, Zelensky said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had outraged the entire world.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after his talks with representatives of Arab League nations, in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after his talks with representatives of Arab League nations, in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had "Jewish blood." Lavrov’s remarks sparked outrage in Israel. In his most explicit condemnation of a Russian official since the war on Ukraine began on February 24, Bennett spoke out against Lavrov’s claim that Hitler was part Jewish.

The remarks were a first for Bennett, who has not condemned Russia, though Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has repeatedly done so and Israel has voted against Russia in the UN.

Reuters and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report. 



