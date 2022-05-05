3 dead, multiple injured in attack in Elad in central Israel

Three people were murdered and three others were critically injured in an attack in Elad near Petah Tikva on Thursday evening. Initial reports indicated that police were searching for two suspects, including at least one shooter.

Police were investigating the background of the incident. Emergency services were operating at the scene.

The Elad Municipality asked residents to remain in their homes.

This is a developing story.