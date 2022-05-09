The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran

"The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran is on the agenda and includes bilateral, regional and international issues," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 9, 2022 08:49

Updated: MAY 9, 2022 09:37
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI)
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM AL OMARI)

Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.

"The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran is on the agenda and includes bilateral, regional and international issues. After this trip, Iran's President will travel to a Gulf country," Khatibzadeh said.

Citing a source, Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran before traveling to Germany, Britain and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe. 

The source added the Emir's trip aimed at bringing parties to the Iran nuclear pact to a "new middle ground." This follows an impasse in indirect Iran-US talks over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Qatar's Emir last visited Iran in January 2020 to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington following the killing of top Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States whilst on a visit to Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh (credit: Maryam Kamyab/Mehr News Agency) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh (credit: Maryam Kamyab/Mehr News Agency)

Iranian state media also reported the Emir's trip was meant to follow up on several bilateral memoranda of understanding signed during Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Doha in February. 



Tags Iran qatar Iran Deal iran nuclear talks Terrorist IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by