White House security advisor: 'US is attuned to Israel’s concerns' about Iran

“Sullivan emphasized that the United States is attuned to Israel’s concerns about threats to its security, including first-and-foremost from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies,” said the White House.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 07:17

Updated: APRIL 26, 2022 07:19
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with his Israeli peer Eyal Hulata, “to discuss a range of regional and global security issues,” the White House said in a statement.

The two agreed to continue the ongoing coordination through the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group, “and strengthen security and diplomatic cooperation wherever possible with other regional partners.”

The White House also noted – without elaborating – that the two also discussed Israel’s relationships “with key Indo-Pacific countries.”  Another area of discussion was the ongoing war in Ukraine “and the need to continue supporting our Ukrainian partners.”

“They committed to continue their close coordination on the range of security issues of importance to both the United States and Israel, and they look forward to President Biden’s visit to Israel in the coming months,” the White House said.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House, in August. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House, in August. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

The meeting between the two comes at the heels of a phone call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this week regarding the efforts to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem.

"The President took note of ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan," the White House said. 

"The two leaders emphasized the strong personal bond they have developed since the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington last summer," the White House stated. "This personal relationship has animated the work of our diplomatic and national security teams, enabling both countries to arrive at common positions on difficult matters."



Tags Israel Iran white house usa
