Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired on positions in Iraq's Erbil - report

Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) had targeted positions of what it described as terrorist groups in Iraq's Erbil.

"Headquarters of terrorist groups in Iraq's northern region, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, have been targeted in the past by the Revolutionary Guards on several occasions," Tasnim added.

"No casualties have been reported so far," state Tv said.

IRGC said in March it had targeted Israeli "strategic centers" in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, state media reported.

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said the attack in March only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.