US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed on Friday "urgent mechanisms" to cut violence and tensions in Israel and the West Bank, the White House said on Friday after the pair met.

"The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank," the White House said in a statement.

The White House on Friday said images showing Israeli police officers charging at Palestinians carrying the coffin of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are disturbing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters US officials will remain in close contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the aftermath of Akleh's funeral.