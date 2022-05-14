Buffalo police were on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store on Saturday and a suspect was in custody, the Buffalo Police Department said on Twitter.
The department said multiple people had been shot, but did not specify how many or the extent of their injuries. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring the shooting.
I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 14, 2022