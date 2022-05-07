NY rabbi punched and kicked by man making antisemitic remarks

A rabbi was assaulted by a perpetrator who made antisemitic remarks throughout the attack in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, WABC reported on Friday.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and authorities are searching for the attacker, Bronx-based media channel News12 reported.

The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force has begun investigating the assault, they added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

US Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is Jewish and co-chairs the House Republican Israel Caucus, said that the attack is part of an alarming trend of antisemitism:

“Last week, a report was released showing New York leading the nation in antisemitic incidents, and today’s violent attack on Rabbi Lefkowitz is the latest in a disturbing and unacceptable trend of anti-Jewish hate and violence that is spreading throughout our communities, nation and the world,” Zeldin said.

The intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street in Brooklyn. NYPD reports that a 22 year-old Hasid was assaulted and verbally harassed by two women (credit: GOOGLE MAPS VIA JTA)

“Instead of observing Shabbat at Great Neck Synagogue, Rabbi Lefkowitz was sent to the hospital beaten and bruised,” he added.

“Practicing the Jewish faith should not be a life-threatening endeavor anywhere in the world, but especially not in the United States, where we cherish religious freedom. New York City’s streets and subways are filled right now with violence, hate and lawlessness. Many elected officials empower it, and the justice system remains handcuffed. This has to end now! Our hearts are with Rabbi Lefkowitz tonight, and we pray for his full and speedy recovery.”