High Court of Justice green lights Old City cable car project

The High Court of Justice green-lighted a controversial cable project from western Jerusalem to the Old City, to ease access for the millions of visitors to the ancient site where the Western Wall is located.

It rejected four petitions against the project which argued, among other things, that the project disturbed the historic integrity of the to provide access solutions for which there were other less intrusive options.

Judge Yosef Elron said on Sunday that the petitioners had failed to make their case as to why the court should intervene in the decisions made by the various committees which had approved the project.