Police to investigate use of batons in Abu Akleh's funeral - report

Israel Police will investigate whether the use of batons against Palestinians during the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh last week was authorized by a commanding officer at the scene, KAN News reported on Monday.

While police say it is possible that officers used violent riot control methods without approval, they stressed the current understanding is that batons were used only after stones and other objects were thrown toward the officers.

As of Monday, ten officers were questioned on their conduct during the funeral.