Bennett appoints MK Kahana in charge of Mount Meron pilgrimage

Deputy Religious Services Minister MK Matan Kahana was appointed on Tuesday as the government representative in charge of the Lag Ba'omer pilgrimage to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron.

The appointment was made by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Israeli media reported.

Last year, 45 Israelis were killed in a crush on the eve of Lag Ba'omer in the Mount Meron tragedy, the largest civilian disaster in Israel's history.