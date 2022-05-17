Macron told Bennett he is concerned about West Bank settlement plans

French President Macron on Tuesday told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about his concerns over the latest announcements on settlements in the West Bank, the Elysee said in a readout after the two leaders spoke over the phone.

Bennett thanked Macron for expressing his support for Israel in face of the recent terrorist attacks and for France's commitment to Israel's security and congratulated him on being elected to a second term.

In the conversation, Macron also reiterated his determination to revive a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, known as the JCPOA.