US Central Command chief visits Israel, will meet with IDF officials

US Army's Central Command commander Gen. Michael Kurilla landed in Israel on Tuesday ahead of his first official visit to the Jewish state.

Kurilla, who succeeded Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie in April, is visiting as a personal guest of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the IDF said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

His visit will focus on the continued operational cooperation between Israel and the US and on maintaining regional stability.