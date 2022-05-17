UK lawmaker arrested on suspicion of rape

A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offenses, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The unnamed lawmaker was held over offenses committed between 2002 and 2009 in London, the paper said quoting police. The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A spokesperson for the Conservative whips' office, which in charge of party discipline in parliament, said the lawmaker had been told to stay away from the parliamentary estate while the investigation took place.

"Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further," the spokesperson said.