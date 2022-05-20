The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Border Police arrest four for attempt to ram at Hizma checkpoint

In the West Bank the IDF arrested nine Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity on Thursday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 20, 2022 08:21

Updated: MAY 20, 2022 09:10
THE HIZMA checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
THE HIZMA checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

A Palestinian vehicle coming from the West Bank approached the Hizma checkpoint at a life-threatening speed, stopped by Border Police.

"When the driver saw the Border Police and security guard stationed at the scene he did not respond to calls to stop, the driver tried to break through the passage at high speed, taking a risk and attempting to hit our forces," Border Police spokesperson said.

The officers fired at the vehicle that was coming toward them at a life-threatening speed and stopped the car. arresting four. The driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene.

The vehicle at Hizma, May 20, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)The vehicle at Hizma, May 20, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In a search of the vehicle, drug substances and pepper gas were found.

In the West Bank, the IDF arrested nine Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity on Thursday night, with soldiers operating in a number of locations throughout the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave.

One of the detainees arrested in Hebron had in his possession an M-16 rifle and other weapons.

"Our forces suffered no casualties," IDF spokesperson said.



