IDF to guard new Hebron building, settlers leave until permit approved

An Israeli flag still waved from the top of the structure and a blue and white sign with the words Beit Tekumah hung from its wall. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 16, 2022 10:14
The new Jewish building Beit Tekuma in Hebron. (photo credit: HARCHEVI)
The new Jewish building Beit Tekuma in Hebron.
(photo credit: HARCHEVI)

The army agreed to guard the new Jewish Hebron building called Beit Tekuma until such time as the Civil Administration signs off on the purchase agreement between settlers and the former Palestinian owners.

In exchange for this agreement, 15 families that had moved into the building on Friday, agreed to voluntarily leave.

"This is what the building looks like when it's free of Jews," MK Orit Struck wrote on Twitter where she posted a photograph of the three-story story apartment building, called Beit Tekuma. 

The Jewish group Harchevi, in from the Biblical verses in Isiah, "enlarge the place of your tent," claims to have purchased the building from its Palestinian owners but had yet to receive a purchase and entry agreement from the Civil Administration.

Israeli settlers move into new apartment building in Hebron. (credit: HARCHEVI) Israeli settlers move into new apartment building in Hebron. (credit: HARCHEVI)

Beit Tekuma is located on the main Hebron road between the back gate of the Kiryat Arba settlement and the Beit HaShalom apartment building.

The purchase became public on Friday when 15 settler families moved into the building, but members of Hebron's Jewish community had already been accessing the structure for over a month.

Harchevi said that "on Thursday when it was clear to us that upon learning that Jews had bought the building Arabs [Palestinians] planned to break into it and hold it, even though we had legally purchased it."

On Sunday, the families and the group Harchevi received a boost of support from Religious Zionist Party parliamentarians, including party head MK Bezalel Smotrich and Struck, with the latter symbolically moving her office to the front of the building to help thwart any moves to evacuate the building noting that there was "no legal basis" to do so.

She accused Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) of misusing his power "to abuse" the settlers with the support of right-wing parties in the coalition - Yamina and New Hope. 

Hundreds of male seminary students flocked to the building in solidarity and at times burst into song and dance on the street outside the structure.

The last building purchased by the Jewish community in Hebron was Beit Leah and Rachel in 2018. There are some 1,000 Jews living in the city of over 215,000 Palestinians. Jewish history in Hebron dates back to Abraham's purchase of the Tomb of the Patriarchs, which is recorded in the Bible.

Beit Tekuma is located in a Palestinian neighborhood in a small section of Hebron, which is under Israeli military control. 

The left-wing NGO Peace Now charged that the government had allowed settlers to set the country's policies and it was time that it stopped "bowing to criminals."



